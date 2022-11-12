Lumax Inds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.06 crore, up 36.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 620.06 crore in September 2022 up 36.98% from Rs. 452.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.97 crore in September 2022 up 115.03% from Rs. 15.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.51 crore in September 2022 up 53.93% from Rs. 41.26 crore in September 2021.

Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 35.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.40 in September 2021.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,488.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.27% returns over the last 6 months and 11.11% over the last 12 months.