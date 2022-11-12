English
    Lumax Inds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.06 crore, up 36.98% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 620.06 crore in September 2022 up 36.98% from Rs. 452.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.97 crore in September 2022 up 115.03% from Rs. 15.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.51 crore in September 2022 up 53.93% from Rs. 41.26 crore in September 2021.

    Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 35.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.40 in September 2021.

    Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,488.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.27% returns over the last 6 months and 11.11% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations620.06511.94452.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations620.06511.94452.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials392.67338.33282.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.091.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.72-8.576.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.3964.6260.08
    Depreciation20.0518.8616.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.7374.0965.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5224.5120.90
    Other Income3.944.934.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4629.4425.22
    Interest6.955.935.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.5123.5119.56
    Exceptional Items---0.58--
    P/L Before Tax36.5122.9319.56
    Tax14.897.656.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.6215.2813.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.6215.2813.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.344.551.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.9719.8215.33
    Equity Share Capital9.359.359.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.2721.2016.40
    Diluted EPS35.2721.2016.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.2721.2016.40
    Diluted EPS35.2721.2016.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

