    Lumax Inds Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 549.37 crore, up 8.92% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 549.37 crore in March 2022 up 8.92% from Rs. 504.39 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.52 crore in March 2022 up 25.62% from Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.97 crore in March 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 65.49 crore in March 2021.

    Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 30.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.29 in March 2021.

    Lumax Inds shares closed at 903.50 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and -45.56% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations549.37435.29504.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations549.37435.29504.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials308.26275.22300.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.921.472.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.10-4.422.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.6163.0163.90
    Depreciation16.7815.3617.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses115.0465.7485.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6618.9032.59
    Other Income3.523.2915.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1922.1948.46
    Interest4.705.095.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.4917.1042.86
    Exceptional Items-6.79-10.35--
    P/L Before Tax32.706.7542.86
    Tax6.862.8419.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.843.9123.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.843.9123.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.682.87-0.98
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.526.7822.70
    Equity Share Capital9.359.359.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.517.2524.29
    Diluted EPS30.517.2524.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.517.2524.29
    Diluted EPS30.517.2524.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
