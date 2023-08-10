Lumax Inds Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 618.44 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.44 crore in June 2023 up 20.8% from Rs. 511.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.12 crore in June 2023 up 16.62% from Rs. 19.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.11 crore in June 2023 up 12.03% from Rs. 48.30 crore in June 2022.

Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 24.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.20 in June 2022.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 2,021.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.