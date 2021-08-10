Lumax Inds Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 314.00 crore, up 302.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.00 crore in June 2021 up 302.52% from Rs. 78.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.90 crore in June 2021 up 68.66% from Rs. 31.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2021 up 126.89% from Rs. 31.95 crore in June 2020.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,469.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and -0.76% over the last 12 months.