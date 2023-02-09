 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lumax Inds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore, up 33.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore in December 2022 up 33.11% from Rs. 435.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 335.83% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.92 crore in December 2022 up 51.58% from Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021.

Lumax Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 579.42 620.06 435.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 579.42 620.06 435.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 387.83 392.67 275.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.43 0.43 1.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.06 -2.72 -4.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.01 70.39 63.01
Depreciation 19.83 20.05 15.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.60 99.73 65.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.78 39.52 18.90
Other Income 1.32 3.94 3.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.09 43.46 22.19
Interest 7.76 6.95 5.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.33 36.51 17.10
Exceptional Items -- -- -10.35
P/L Before Tax 29.33 36.51 6.75
Tax 10.98 14.89 2.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.35 21.62 3.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.35 21.62 3.91
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.19 11.34 2.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.54 32.97 6.78
Equity Share Capital 9.35 9.35 9.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.60 35.27 7.25
Diluted EPS 31.60 35.27 7.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.60 35.27 7.25
Diluted EPS 31.60 35.27 7.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited