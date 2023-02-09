Lumax Inds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore, up 33.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore in December 2022 up 33.11% from Rs. 435.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 335.83% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.92 crore in December 2022 up 51.58% from Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021.