Lumax Inds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore, up 33.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore in December 2022 up 33.11% from Rs. 435.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 335.83% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.92 crore in December 2022 up 51.58% from Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021.

Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 31.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.25 in December 2021.

Read More

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,791.10 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.64% returns over the last 6 months and 59.61% over the last 12 months.