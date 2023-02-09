English
    Lumax Inds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore, up 33.11% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore in December 2022 up 33.11% from Rs. 435.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 335.83% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.92 crore in December 2022 up 51.58% from Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021.

    Lumax Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations579.42620.06435.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations579.42620.06435.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials387.83392.67275.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.431.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.06-2.72-4.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.0170.3963.01
    Depreciation19.8320.0515.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.6099.7365.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7839.5218.90
    Other Income1.323.943.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.0943.4622.19
    Interest7.766.955.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.3336.5117.10
    Exceptional Items-----10.35
    P/L Before Tax29.3336.516.75
    Tax10.9814.892.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3521.623.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3521.623.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.1911.342.87
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.5432.976.78
    Equity Share Capital9.359.359.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6035.277.25
    Diluted EPS31.6035.277.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6035.277.25
    Diluted EPS31.6035.277.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited