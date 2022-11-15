 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lumax Auto Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.03 crore, up 8.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 349.03 crore in September 2022 up 8.31% from Rs. 322.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.74 crore in September 2022 down 6.18% from Rs. 23.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.72 crore in September 2022 down 0.21% from Rs. 37.80 crore in September 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in September 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 251.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.45% returns over the last 6 months and 78.77% over the last 12 months.

Lumax Auto Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 349.03 294.63 322.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 349.03 294.63 322.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 178.32 148.15 166.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.68 57.01 62.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.45 1.01 -3.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.73 30.31 30.15
Depreciation 7.50 7.06 6.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.19 36.16 36.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.07 14.93 23.37
Other Income 9.15 9.70 7.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.22 24.64 31.11
Interest 2.41 1.84 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.81 22.80 29.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.81 22.80 29.80
Tax 6.08 4.57 6.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.74 18.23 23.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.74 18.23 23.17
Equity Share Capital 13.63 13.63 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 2.67 3.40
Diluted EPS 3.19 2.67 3.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 2.67 3.40
Diluted EPS 3.19 2.67 3.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am