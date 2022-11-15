Lumax Auto Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.03 crore, up 8.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.03 crore in September 2022 up 8.31% from Rs. 322.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.74 crore in September 2022 down 6.18% from Rs. 23.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.72 crore in September 2022 down 0.21% from Rs. 37.80 crore in September 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in September 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 251.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.45% returns over the last 6 months and 78.77% over the last 12 months.