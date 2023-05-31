Lumax Auto Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 303.24 crore, down 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.24 crore in March 2023 down 0.19% from Rs. 303.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2023 down 8.18% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.83 crore in March 2023 up 12.93% from Rs. 29.07 crore in March 2022.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 331.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.36% returns over the last 6 months and 94.59% over the last 12 months.