    Lumax Auto Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 303.24 crore, down 0.19% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 303.24 crore in March 2023 down 0.19% from Rs. 303.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2023 down 8.18% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.83 crore in March 2023 up 12.93% from Rs. 29.07 crore in March 2022.

    Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

    Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 331.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.36% returns over the last 6 months and 94.59% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Auto Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations303.24316.64303.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations303.24316.64303.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.48154.26149.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods62.9869.6963.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.53-1.850.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.8731.5027.67
    Depreciation7.827.656.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.2337.2137.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3418.1717.62
    Other Income6.678.784.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0126.9422.19
    Interest3.762.471.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.2524.4820.45
    Exceptional Items-8.80---1.75
    P/L Before Tax12.4524.4818.70
    Tax-0.616.324.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0618.1614.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0618.1614.23
    Equity Share Capital13.6313.6313.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.922.662.09
    Diluted EPS1.922.662.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.922.662.09
    Diluted EPS1.922.662.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    May 31, 2023 09:11 am