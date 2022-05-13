 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lumax Auto Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.80 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 303.80 crore in March 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 310.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2022 down 8.2% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.07 crore in March 2022 up 0.94% from Rs. 28.80 crore in March 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 148.20 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and 8.77% over the last 12 months.

Lumax Auto Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 303.80 330.94 310.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 303.80 330.94 310.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 149.31 168.32 161.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.85 64.85 61.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 -0.04 -3.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.67 30.25 29.72
Depreciation 6.88 7.18 6.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.88 39.74 36.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.62 20.65 17.59
Other Income 4.57 5.11 4.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.19 25.76 22.29
Interest 1.74 1.51 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.45 24.26 20.87
Exceptional Items -1.75 -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.70 24.26 20.87
Tax 4.47 6.49 5.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.23 17.76 15.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.23 17.76 15.50
Equity Share Capital 13.63 13.63 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 2.61 2.27
Diluted EPS 2.09 2.61 2.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 2.61 2.27
Diluted EPS 2.09 2.61 2.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:47 am
