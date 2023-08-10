Lumax Auto Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.28 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.28 crore in June 2023 down 0.12% from Rs. 294.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2023 down 32.99% from Rs. 18.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.44 crore in June 2023 down 3.97% from Rs. 31.70 crore in June 2022.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in June 2022.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 440.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.59% returns over the last 6 months and 96.67% over the last 12 months.