    Lumax Auto Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.28 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 294.28 crore in June 2023 down 0.12% from Rs. 294.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2023 down 32.99% from Rs. 18.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.44 crore in June 2023 down 3.97% from Rs. 31.70 crore in June 2022.

    Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in June 2022.

    Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 440.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.59% returns over the last 6 months and 96.67% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Auto Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.28303.24294.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations294.28303.24294.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.73134.48148.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.2162.9857.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.517.531.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.0332.8730.31
    Depreciation7.867.827.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.5139.2336.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4518.3414.93
    Other Income8.136.679.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5825.0124.64
    Interest6.733.761.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.8521.2522.80
    Exceptional Items---8.80--
    P/L Before Tax15.8512.4522.80
    Tax3.63-0.614.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2213.0618.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2213.0618.23
    Equity Share Capital13.6313.6313.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.922.67
    Diluted EPS1.791.922.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.922.67
    Diluted EPS1.791.922.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

