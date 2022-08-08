Lumax Auto Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.63 crore, up 47.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.63 crore in June 2022 up 47.29% from Rs. 200.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.23 crore in June 2022 up 426.33% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in June 2022 up 162.63% from Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 232.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 42.12% over the last 12 months.