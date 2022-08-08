 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lumax Auto Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.63 crore, up 47.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 294.63 crore in June 2022 up 47.29% from Rs. 200.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.23 crore in June 2022 up 426.33% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in June 2022 up 162.63% from Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 232.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 42.12% over the last 12 months.

Lumax Auto Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 294.63 303.80 200.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 294.63 303.80 200.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.15 149.31 117.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.01 63.85 21.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.01 0.60 1.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.31 27.67 25.21
Depreciation 7.06 6.88 5.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.16 37.88 26.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.93 17.62 2.01
Other Income 9.70 4.57 4.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.64 22.19 6.20
Interest 1.84 1.74 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.80 20.45 4.74
Exceptional Items -- -1.75 --
P/L Before Tax 22.80 18.70 4.74
Tax 4.57 4.47 1.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.23 14.23 3.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.23 14.23 3.46
Equity Share Capital 13.63 13.63 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.67 2.09 0.51
Diluted EPS 2.67 2.09 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.67 2.09 0.51
Diluted EPS 2.67 2.09 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Lumax Auto Tech #Lumax Auto Technologies #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.