    Lumax Auto Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.63 crore, up 47.29% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 294.63 crore in June 2022 up 47.29% from Rs. 200.04 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.23 crore in June 2022 up 426.33% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in June 2022 up 162.63% from Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2021.

    Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

    Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 232.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 42.12% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Auto Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.63303.80200.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations294.63303.80200.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.15149.31117.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.0163.8521.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.010.601.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.3127.6725.21
    Depreciation7.066.885.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.1637.8826.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9317.622.01
    Other Income9.704.574.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6422.196.20
    Interest1.841.741.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8020.454.74
    Exceptional Items---1.75--
    P/L Before Tax22.8018.704.74
    Tax4.574.471.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.2314.233.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.2314.233.46
    Equity Share Capital13.6313.6313.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.672.090.51
    Diluted EPS2.672.090.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.672.090.51
    Diluted EPS2.672.090.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
