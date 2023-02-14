 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lumax Auto Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore, down 4.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore in December 2022 down 4.32% from Rs. 330.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.59 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 32.94 crore in December 2021.

Lumax Auto Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 316.64 349.03 330.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 316.64 349.03 330.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.26 178.32 168.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.69 69.68 64.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.85 -3.45 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.50 33.73 30.25
Depreciation 7.65 7.50 7.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.21 42.19 39.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.17 21.07 20.65
Other Income 8.78 9.15 5.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.94 30.22 25.76
Interest 2.47 2.41 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.48 27.81 24.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.48 27.81 24.26
Tax 6.32 6.08 6.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.16 21.74 17.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.16 21.74 17.76
Equity Share Capital 13.63 13.63 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 3.19 2.61
Diluted EPS 2.66 3.19 2.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 3.19 2.61
Diluted EPS 2.66 3.19 2.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited