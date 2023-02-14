Lumax Auto Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore, down 4.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore in December 2022 down 4.32% from Rs. 330.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.59 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 32.94 crore in December 2021.