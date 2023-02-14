English
    Lumax Auto Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore, down 4.32% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore in December 2022 down 4.32% from Rs. 330.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.59 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 32.94 crore in December 2021.

    Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2021.

    Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 229.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.27% returns over the last 6 months and 32.60% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Auto Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations316.64349.03330.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations316.64349.03330.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.26178.32168.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.6969.6864.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.85-3.45-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.5033.7330.25
    Depreciation7.657.507.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.2142.1939.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1721.0720.65
    Other Income8.789.155.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9430.2225.76
    Interest2.472.411.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.4827.8124.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.4827.8124.26
    Tax6.326.086.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.1621.7417.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.1621.7417.76
    Equity Share Capital13.6313.6313.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.663.192.61
    Diluted EPS2.663.192.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.663.192.61
    Diluted EPS2.663.192.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Lumax Auto Tech #Lumax Auto Technologies #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am