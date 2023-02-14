Lumax Auto Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore, down 4.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore in December 2022 down 4.32% from Rs. 330.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.59 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 32.94 crore in December 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 229.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.27% returns over the last 6 months and 32.60% over the last 12 months.