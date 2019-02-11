Lumax Auto Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 200.86 crore, up 30.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.86 crore in December 2018 up 30.36% from Rs. 154.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2018 up 19.98% from Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.46 crore in December 2018 up 21.37% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2017.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.42 in December 2017.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 141.65 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.83% returns over the last 6 months and -13.14% over the last 12 months.