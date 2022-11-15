 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lumax Auto Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 487.00 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 487.00 crore in September 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 402.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.07 crore in September 2022 up 24.26% from Rs. 23.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.58 crore in September 2022 up 24.23% from Rs. 47.96 crore in September 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.43 in September 2021.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 251.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.45% returns over the last 6 months and 78.77% over the last 12 months.

Lumax Auto Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 487.00 421.93 402.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 487.00 421.93 402.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 265.78 229.23 215.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.68 57.01 62.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.11 -0.42 -5.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.30 45.83 42.43
Depreciation 11.85 11.29 9.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.47 45.80 42.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.03 33.18 35.30
Other Income 7.70 4.00 3.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.73 37.18 38.53
Interest 3.33 2.75 2.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.39 34.43 36.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.39 34.43 36.38
Tax 10.58 8.41 9.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.81 26.02 26.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.81 26.02 26.41
Minority Interest -4.74 -4.20 -2.89
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.07 21.81 23.39
Equity Share Capital 13.63 13.63 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.27 3.20 3.43
Diluted EPS 4.27 3.20 3.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.27 3.20 3.43
Diluted EPS 4.27 3.20 3.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

