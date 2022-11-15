English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lumax Auto Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 487.00 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 487.00 crore in September 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 402.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.07 crore in September 2022 up 24.26% from Rs. 23.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.58 crore in September 2022 up 24.23% from Rs. 47.96 crore in September 2021.

    Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.43 in September 2021.

    Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 251.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.45% returns over the last 6 months and 78.77% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Auto Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations487.00421.93402.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations487.00421.93402.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials265.78229.23215.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.6857.0162.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.11-0.42-5.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.3045.8342.43
    Depreciation11.8511.299.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.4745.8042.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.0333.1835.30
    Other Income7.704.003.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.7337.1838.53
    Interest3.332.752.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.3934.4336.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.3934.4336.38
    Tax10.588.419.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.8126.0226.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.8126.0226.41
    Minority Interest-4.74-4.20-2.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.0721.8123.39
    Equity Share Capital13.6313.6313.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.273.203.43
    Diluted EPS4.273.203.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.273.203.43
    Diluted EPS4.273.203.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Lumax Auto Tech #Lumax Auto Technologies #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am