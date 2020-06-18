Lumax Auto Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore, down 9.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore in March 2020 down 9.51% from Rs. 301.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2020 down 46.49% from Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2020 down 25.82% from Rs. 28.51 crore in March 2019.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2019.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 72.35 on June 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -34.82% over the last 12 months.