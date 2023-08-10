English
    Lumax Auto Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 631.71 crore, up 49.72% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lumax Auto Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 631.71 crore in June 2023 up 49.72% from Rs. 421.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.13 crore in June 2023 up 1.46% from Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in June 2023 up 81.84% from Rs. 48.47 crore in June 2022.

    Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2022.

    Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 440.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.59% returns over the last 6 months and 96.67% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Auto Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations631.71493.33421.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations631.71493.33421.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials349.01251.51229.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.2162.9857.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.949.44-0.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.7255.3345.83
    Depreciation29.1517.0511.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.5557.4245.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.0139.5933.18
    Other Income7.985.274.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.9944.8737.18
    Interest15.706.812.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.2938.0634.43
    Exceptional Items---8.80--
    P/L Before Tax43.2929.2634.43
    Tax13.205.538.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.0923.7326.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.0923.7326.02
    Minority Interest-7.96-5.09-4.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.1318.6521.81
    Equity Share Capital13.6313.6313.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.743.20
    Diluted EPS3.252.743.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.743.20
    Diluted EPS3.252.743.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

