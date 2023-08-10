Lumax Auto Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 631.71 crore, up 49.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 631.71 crore in June 2023 up 49.72% from Rs. 421.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.13 crore in June 2023 up 1.46% from Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in June 2023 up 81.84% from Rs. 48.47 crore in June 2022.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2022.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 440.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.59% returns over the last 6 months and 96.67% over the last 12 months.