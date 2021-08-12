Lumax Auto Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 260.48 crore, up 266.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.48 crore in June 2021 up 266.96% from Rs. 70.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021 up 127.67% from Rs. 12.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.96 crore in June 2021 up 323.32% from Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2020.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2020.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 156.25 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.42% returns over the last 6 months and 59.68% over the last 12 months.