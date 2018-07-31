Lumax Auto Tech consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 332.99 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 332.99 331.59 235.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 332.99 331.59 235.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 199.78 190.41 139.55 Purchase of Traded Goods 29.90 41.45 23.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.28 3.12 -0.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.23 29.49 25.90 Depreciation 6.57 6.69 6.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 36.95 38.92 26.19 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.84 21.51 14.13 Other Income 3.27 6.64 2.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.11 28.15 16.97 Interest 0.77 0.87 0.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.33 27.28 16.18 Exceptional Items -- -2.28 -- P/L Before Tax 29.33 25.01 16.18 Tax 9.75 8.20 5.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.58 16.81 10.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.58 16.81 10.53 Minority Interest -1.44 -- -2.52 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.08 -1.26 1.16 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.06 15.54 9.17 Equity Share Capital 13.63 13.63 13.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.65 9.70 6.72 Diluted EPS 2.65 9.70 6.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.65 9.70 6.72 Diluted EPS 2.65 9.70 6.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited