Lumax Auto Tech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 287.00 crore, down 10.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.00 crore in December 2019 down 10.32% from Rs. 320.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2019 down 33.14% from Rs. 17.37 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2019 down 19.24% from Rs. 36.28 crore in December 2018.

Lumax Auto Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2018.

Lumax Auto Tech shares closed at 106.80 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.40% returns over the last 6 months and -22.97% over the last 12 months.