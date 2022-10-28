Luharuka Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 59.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 59.17% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 77.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Luharuka Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Luharuka Media shares closed at 2.48 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.14% returns over the last 6 months and 143.14% over the last 12 months.