Luharuka Media Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 30.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in September 2021 up 30.01% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021 up 3717.95% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 up 633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Luharuka Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.

Luharuka Media shares closed at 1.00 on October 21, 2021 (BSE)