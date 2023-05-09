Luharuka Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 31.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 31.47% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 27.47% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

Luharuka Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Luharuka Media shares closed at 3.55 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.50% returns over the last 6 months and 13.78% over the last 12 months.