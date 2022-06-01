Luharuka Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 78.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 78.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 660.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 242.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Luharuka Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Luharuka Media shares closed at 2.48 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.19% returns over the last 6 months and 342.86% over the last 12 months.