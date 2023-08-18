Luharuka Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 32.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 32.3% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 14.85% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 47.62% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Luharuka Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Luharuka Media shares closed at 3.33 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.37% returns over the last 6 months and 18.09% over the last 12 months.