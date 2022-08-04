Luharuka Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 75.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 75.12% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 39.81% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 up 110% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Luharuka Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Luharuka Media shares closed at 1.93 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -53.04% returns over the last 6 months and 164.38% over the last 12 months.