Luharuka Media Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2021 up 13.29% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 79.68% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 53.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Luharuka Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Luharuka Media shares closed at 0.82 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.69% returns over the last 6 months and 18.84% over the last 12 months.