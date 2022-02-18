Luharuka Media Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 26.8% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 171.3% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 154.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Luharuka Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Luharuka Media shares closed at 4.47 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)