Luharuka Media Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 13.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 13.95% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 39.23% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Luharuka Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Luharuka Media shares closed at 0.57 on March 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -26.92% returns over the last 6 months and 42.50% over the last 12 months.