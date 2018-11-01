Ludlow Jute Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 92.38 crore, up 13.48% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 92.38 crore in September 2018 up 13.48% from Rs. 81.41 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2018 down 68.97% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2018 down 4.19% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2017.

Ludlow Jute EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2017.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 63.70 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -31.94% returns over the last 6 months and -31.17% over the last 12 months.