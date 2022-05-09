Ludlow Jute Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.31 crore, down 4.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ludlow Jute & Specialities are:
Net Sales at Rs 139.31 crore in March 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 146.48 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 110.19% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022 down 31.45% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2021.
Ludlow Jute shares closed at 87.00 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 11.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|139.31
|148.82
|146.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|139.31
|148.82
|146.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.40
|96.40
|91.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.37
|0.71
|2.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.96
|22.86
|23.74
|Depreciation
|2.38
|2.11
|1.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.21
|24.07
|23.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.73
|2.67
|4.21
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.06
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.87
|2.73
|4.46
|Interest
|1.84
|1.57
|1.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|1.16
|2.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|1.16
|2.59
|Tax
|0.19
|0.23
|1.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.93
|1.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.93
|1.57
|Equity Share Capital
|10.80
|10.80
|10.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.86
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.86
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.86
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.86
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited