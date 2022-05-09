 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ludlow Jute Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.31 crore, down 4.89% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ludlow Jute & Specialities are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.31 crore in March 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 146.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 110.19% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022 down 31.45% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2021.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 87.00 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 11.47% over the last 12 months.

Ludlow Jute & Specialities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 139.31 148.82 146.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 139.31 148.82 146.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.40 96.40 91.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.37 0.71 2.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.96 22.86 23.74
Depreciation 2.38 2.11 1.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.21 24.07 23.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.73 2.67 4.21
Other Income 0.14 0.06 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.87 2.73 4.46
Interest 1.84 1.57 1.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 1.16 2.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 1.16 2.59
Tax 0.19 0.23 1.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 0.93 1.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 0.93 1.57
Equity Share Capital 10.80 10.80 10.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.86 1.45
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.86 1.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.86 1.45
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.86 1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

