Ludlow Jute Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.31 crore, down 4.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.31 crore in March 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 146.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 110.19% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022 down 31.45% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2021.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 87.00 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 11.47% over the last 12 months.