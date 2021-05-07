Ludlow Jute Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 146.48 crore, up 37.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.48 crore in March 2021 up 37.76% from Rs. 106.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021 up 276.4% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2021 up 116.78% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2020.

Ludlow Jute EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2020.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 76.55 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.49% returns over the last 6 months and 2.68% over the last 12 months.