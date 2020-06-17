Ludlow Jute Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.33 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.33 crore in March 2020 up 2.07% from Rs. 104.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020 down 201.14% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2020 down 35.15% from Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2019.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 77.60 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 31.97% over the last 12 months.