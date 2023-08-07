English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ludlow Jute Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ludlow Jute & Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore in June 2023 down 4.25% from Rs. 127.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 down 63.43% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2023 down 19.7% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

    Ludlow Jute shares closed at 83.37 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.61% returns over the last 6 months and -3.90% over the last 12 months.

    Ludlow Jute & Specialities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.54134.62127.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.54134.62127.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.0176.2188.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.724.54-10.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3225.4324.34
    Depreciation2.112.282.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.0324.7624.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.651.40-0.34
    Other Income0.17-0.110.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.481.29-0.01
    Interest2.441.711.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.92-0.42-1.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.92-0.42-1.79
    Tax-0.730.08-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.19-0.50-1.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.19-0.50-1.34
    Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.03-0.46-1.25
    Diluted EPS-2.03-0.46-1.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.03-0.46-1.25
    Diluted EPS-2.03-0.46-1.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ludlow Jute #Ludlow Jute & Specialities #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!