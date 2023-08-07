Ludlow Jute Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore in June 2023 down 4.25% from Rs. 127.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 down 63.43% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2023 down 19.7% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 83.37 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.61% returns over the last 6 months and -3.90% over the last 12 months.