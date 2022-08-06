Ludlow Jute Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.98 crore, down 0.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ludlow Jute & Specialities are:
Net Sales at Rs 127.98 crore in June 2022 down 0.51% from Rs. 128.64 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 147.35% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022 down 75.66% from Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2021.
Ludlow Jute shares closed at 86.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.09% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|127.98
|139.31
|128.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|127.98
|139.31
|128.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.72
|92.40
|84.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.81
|-2.37
|-5.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.34
|23.96
|22.04
|Depreciation
|2.04
|2.38
|1.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.03
|21.21
|19.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|1.73
|5.98
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.14
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|1.87
|6.36
|Interest
|1.78
|1.84
|1.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.79
|0.03
|4.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.79
|0.03
|4.61
|Tax
|-0.45
|0.19
|1.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|-0.16
|2.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|-0.16
|2.83
|Equity Share Capital
|10.80
|10.80
|10.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.15
|2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.15
|2.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.15
|2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.15
|2.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited