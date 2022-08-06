Ludlow Jute Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.98 crore, down 0.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.98 crore in June 2022 down 0.51% from Rs. 128.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 147.35% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022 down 75.66% from Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2021.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 86.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.09% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.