Ludlow Jute Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.98 crore, down 0.51% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ludlow Jute & Specialities are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.98 crore in June 2022 down 0.51% from Rs. 128.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 147.35% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022 down 75.66% from Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2021.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 86.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.09% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.

Ludlow Jute & Specialities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.98 139.31 128.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.98 139.31 128.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.72 92.40 84.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.81 -2.37 -5.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.34 23.96 22.04
Depreciation 2.04 2.38 1.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.03 21.21 19.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 1.73 5.98
Other Income 0.33 0.14 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 1.87 6.36
Interest 1.78 1.84 1.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.79 0.03 4.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.79 0.03 4.61
Tax -0.45 0.19 1.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.34 -0.16 2.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.34 -0.16 2.83
Equity Share Capital 10.80 10.80 10.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.25 -0.15 2.63
Diluted EPS -1.25 -0.15 2.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.25 -0.15 2.63
Diluted EPS -1.25 -0.15 2.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
