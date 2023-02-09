Ludlow Jute Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.41 crore, down 14.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.41 crore in December 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 148.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 up 13.98% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2022 up 11.57% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.