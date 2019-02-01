Ludlow Jute Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore, up 30.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore in December 2018 up 30.55% from Rs. 73.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 52.94% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2018 up 0.62% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2017.

Ludlow Jute EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2017.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 64.30 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -21.82% returns over the last 6 months and -37.27% over the last 12 months.