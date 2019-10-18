App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

LTTS Q2 net profit up 7.8% at Rs 205.8 cr

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 191 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) on Friday posted a 7.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 205.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 191 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue grew 10.7 per cent to Rs 1,402.1 crore in the said period as against Rs 1,266.1 crore a year ago, it added.

Close

"Our Q2 revenue growth of 2.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency was a bit softer than what we expected. While plant engineering and medical devices each grew in excess of 20 per cent year-on-year and was in-line with our expectation, the growth in Telecom & Hitech and Transportation came below expectations on account of decision-making delays amid continuing uncertainty over global trade negotiations," LTTS CEO and Managing Director Keshab Panda said.

related news

The company sees a likelihood of some of these trends persisting in the current quarter as well, and therefore, expect third quarter growth in these segments to be relatively muted, he added.

"With greater visibility into the second half, our revised USD revenue growth guidance stands at 10 per cent. We continue to see significant growth opportunities ahead," he added.

During the quarter, LTTS won eight multi-million dollar deals across all major industry segments, including new digital engineering programmes for automotive, plant engineering and medical customers.

"We remain confident about our capabilities across a wide spectrum of industries that is helping us mitigate headwinds in certain segments and continue the double-digit growth trajectory," Panda said.

The company's revenue in US dollar terms grew 11.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 197.7 million.

Its headcount stood at 16,789 at the end of the quarter, a net addition of 876 during the quarter. Its attrition stood at 13.4 per cent.

The company has also re-designated Abhishek Sinha as COO and whole-time director of the company.

Also, Renuka Ramnath has resigned as independent director of the company with effect from October 18, 2019 due to other professional commitments, it said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #Business #Larsen & Toubro Technology Services #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour