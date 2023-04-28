LTIMindtree Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,362.50 crore, up 110.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,362.50 crore in March 2023 up 110.99% from Rs. 3,963.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,091.10 crore in March 2023 up 82.09% from Rs. 599.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,610.90 crore in March 2023 up 77.35% from Rs. 908.30 crore in March 2022.