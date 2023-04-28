 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LTIMindtree Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,362.50 crore, up 110.99% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LTIMindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,362.50 crore in March 2023 up 110.99% from Rs. 3,963.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,091.10 crore in March 2023 up 82.09% from Rs. 599.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,610.90 crore in March 2023 up 77.35% from Rs. 908.30 crore in March 2022.

LTIMindtree
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,362.50 8,325.90 3,963.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,362.50 8,325.90 3,963.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,187.20 5,096.50 2,304.70
Depreciation 165.80 160.90 84.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,636.10 1,925.00 889.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,373.40 1,143.50 684.70
Other Income 71.70 154.10 139.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,445.10 1,297.60 824.10
Interest 41.60 36.40 18.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,403.50 1,261.20 806.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,403.50 1,261.20 806.10
Tax 312.40 296.20 206.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,091.10 965.00 599.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,091.10 965.00 599.20
Equity Share Capital 29.60 29.60 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 15,969.50 15,225.10 8,385.40
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.89 32.62 34.19
Diluted EPS 36.81 32.58 34.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.89 32.62 34.19
Diluted EPS 36.81 32.58 34.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited