 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LTIMindtree Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,325.90 crore, up 116.66% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LTIMindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,325.90 crore in December 2022 up 116.66% from Rs. 3,842.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 965.00 crore in December 2022 up 63.78% from Rs. 589.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,458.50 crore in December 2022 up 66.72% from Rs. 874.80 crore in December 2021.

LTIMindtree EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.64 in December 2021.

LTIMindtree shares closed at 4,268.05 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -35.40% over the last 12 months.

LTIMindtree
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,325.90 4,558.80 3,842.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,325.90 4,558.80 3,842.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,096.50 2,910.90 2,235.00
Depreciation 160.90 99.10 70.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,925.00 794.70 833.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,143.50 754.10 704.00
Other Income 154.10 97.30 100.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,297.60 851.40 804.10
Interest 36.40 17.60 17.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,261.20 833.80 786.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,261.20 833.80 786.60
Tax 296.20 214.20 197.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 965.00 619.60 589.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 965.00 619.60 589.20
Equity Share Capital 29.60 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 8,697.10 7,837.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.62 35.35 33.64
Diluted EPS 32.58 35.29 33.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.62 35.41 33.64
Diluted EPS 32.58 35.29 33.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #LTIMindtree #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am