LTIMindtree Q4 profit comes in flat at Rs 1,114 crore; revenue jumps 22% YoY

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

The company reported a 22 percent YoY jump in consolidated revenue at Rs 8,691 crore. However, profit remained flat at Rs 1,114 crore.

LTIMindtree's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share.

IT services company LTIMindtree on April 27 reported its Q4FY23 earnings with net profit coming in flat at Rs 1,114 crore against Rs 1,108 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year. Profit stood at Rs 1,001 crore in the December 2022 quarter. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter surged 22 percent to Rs 8,691 crore against Rs 7,128 crore in the same period of last fiscal year. Revenue stood at Rs 8,620 crore in Q3FY23.

In dollar terms, revenue stood at $1.05 billion, rising 12 percent YoY (year-on-year) and 1 percent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter).

“We are pleased to report a strong FY23, with a broad-based full-year revenue growth of 19.9 percent in constant currency,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD of LTIMindtree.“This industry-leading performance positions us well to deliver continued profitable growth in FY24. As we move to unified systems and processes, we are ready to exploit the synergies."