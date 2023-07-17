LTIMindtree Q1 Preview: Revenue growth likely to be muted amid macro headwinds, deal wins eyed

Analysts expect LTIMindtree to deliver soft revenue growth

LTIMindtree is expected to post a muted revenue growth in Q1 FY24 amid macroeconomic headwinds in the US, while margins and large deal wins will be key triggers for the near-term outlook, analysts said.

The mid-sized IT company, which has replaced HDFC in the NSE Nifty, is likely to report revenues of Rs 8,751 crore, representing a 14.5-percent jump YoY but just 0.69-percent higher than the preceding quarter, as per the average of a poll of estimates of three brokerages.

Net profit is projected to grow 9.35 percent yoy and 8.5 percent qoq to Rs 1,209 crore.

LTIMindtree had posted revenue from operations at Rs 7,644.2 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal and Rs 8,691 crore in Q4 FY23.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue increased 12 percent on-year to $1.05 billion. Consolidated profit came in flat at Rs 1,114 crore, compared to Rs 1,108 crore reported in Q4FY22.

“We expect LTIMindtree to deliver a soft revenue growth of 0.3% QoQ (in constant currency) in1QFY24 due to weak macro and no license component in revenues, which was present in 4Q. We expect EBIT margin to expand by 25 bps QoQ (ex-integration costs) driven by higher utilisation/ merger synergies, offsetting the impact of weak growth,” analysts at Jefferies said.

The foreign brokerage expects IT players to be impacted by the continued softness in the discretionary IT spends driving project ramp-downs/deferments, longer sales cycles, and slower revenue conversion due to fewer short-term deals.

Macro Headwinds

Echoing the views, Kotak Institutional Equities expects LTIMindtree to post muted revenue growth of 0.5 percent on qoq basis due to lower pass-through revenue, deal transitions and delayed start to certain engagements in BFSI.

However, it sees healthy growth in deal wins and 50 bps qoq increase in EBIT margins due to lower pass-through revenues and operational improvements.

“We expect investors to focus on -- factors that underpin confidence to achieve double digit growth…, health of deal pipeline and conversion rates, state of demand in impacted verticals of BFS and hi-tech, positioning in cost take-out deals and vendor consolidation events and levers to offset high wage inflation especially onsite,” it said in a note.

Meanwhile, Nuvama Institutional Equities expects LTIMindtree to log revenue growth of 0.7 percent QoQ in constant currency as growth is expected to be weak in BFSI and retail, while hi-tech is expected to rebound.

“We expect margins to expand by +42bps QoQ - driven by growth and absence of any major headwind/merge related expense. Deal wins are expected to be healthy, with cautiously optimistic commentary on outlook,” it added.

Shares of LTIMindtree were trading 1 percent up at Rs 5,144.35 on July 17. The stock has gained 19 percent this year till date, while the 1-year return stands at 3 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.