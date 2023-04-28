 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LTIMindtree Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,691.00 crore, up 102.04% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LTIMindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,691.00 crore in March 2023 up 102.04% from Rs. 4,301.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,113.70 crore in March 2023 up 74.84% from Rs. 637.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,670.10 crore in March 2023 up 70.35% from Rs. 980.40 crore in March 2022.

LTIMindtree
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,691.00 8,620.00 4,301.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,691.00 8,620.00 4,301.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,580.70 5,472.20 2,606.90
Depreciation 182.30 178.10 101.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,506.60 1,773.00 848.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,421.40 1,196.70 744.50
Other Income 66.40 151.80 134.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,487.80 1,348.50 878.50
Interest 43.60 37.90 18.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,444.20 1,310.60 859.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,444.20 1,310.60 859.60
Tax 330.10 309.90 222.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,114.10 1,000.70 637.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,114.10 1,000.70 637.50
Minority Interest -0.40 -0.20 -0.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,113.70 1,000.50 637.00
Equity Share Capital 29.60 29.60 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 16,569.60 15,801.30 8,802.80
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.65 33.83 36.34
Diluted EPS 37.57 33.78 36.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.65 33.83 36.34
Diluted EPS 37.57 33.78 36.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited