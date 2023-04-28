LTIMindtree Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,691.00 crore, up 102.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,691.00 crore in March 2023 up 102.04% from Rs. 4,301.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,113.70 crore in March 2023 up 74.84% from Rs. 637.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,670.10 crore in March 2023 up 70.35% from Rs. 980.40 crore in March 2022.