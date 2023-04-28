LTIMindtree Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,691.00 crore, up 102.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,691.00 crore in March 2023 up 102.04% from Rs. 4,301.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,113.70 crore in March 2023 up 74.84% from Rs. 637.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,670.10 crore in March 2023 up 70.35% from Rs. 980.40 crore in March 2022.

LTIMindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 37.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 36.34 in March 2022.

LTIMindtree shares closed at 4,320.30 on April 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.87% returns over the last 6 months and -11.05% over the last 12 months.