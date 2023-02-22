LTIMindtree Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,620.00 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,620.00
|8,227.80
|6,880.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,620.00
|8,227.80
|6,880.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,472.20
|5,119.20
|4,153.60
|Depreciation
|178.10
|195.90
|151.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,773.00
|1,473.00
|1,300.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,196.70
|1,439.70
|1,274.50
|Other Income
|151.80
|161.10
|166.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,348.50
|1,600.80
|1,440.60
|Interest
|37.90
|37.80
|31.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,310.60
|1,563.00
|1,409.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,310.60
|1,563.00
|1,409.20
|Tax
|309.90
|374.00
|359.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,000.70
|1,189.00
|1,050.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,000.70
|1,189.00
|1,050.10
|Minority Interest
|-0.20
|-0.50
|-0.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,000.50
|1,188.50
|1,049.60
|Equity Share Capital
|29.60
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|15,801.30
|14,837.60
|13,199.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.83
|40.16
|35.53
|Diluted EPS
|33.78
|40.11
|35.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.83
|40.16
|35.53
|Diluted EPS
|33.78
|40.11
|35.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited