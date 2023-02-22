LTIMindtree Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,620.00 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,620.00 crore in December 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 6,880.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,000.50 crore in December 2022 down 4.68% from Rs. 1,049.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,526.60 crore in December 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 1,592.40 crore in December 2021.