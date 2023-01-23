 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LTIMindtree Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,620.00 crore, up 108.33% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LTIMindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,620.00 crore in December 2022 up 108.33% from Rs. 4,137.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,000.50 crore in December 2022 up 63.48% from Rs. 612.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,526.60 crore in December 2022 up 63.97% from Rs. 931.00 crore in December 2021.

LTIMindtree EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 34.95 in December 2021.

LTIMindtree shares closed at 4,269.85 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and -35.38% over the last 12 months.

LTIMindtree
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,620.00 4,836.70 4,137.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,620.00 4,836.70 4,137.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,472.20 3,084.90 2,516.40
Depreciation 178.10 130.80 88.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,773.00 840.10 790.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,196.70 780.90 742.60
Other Income 151.80 139.30 99.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,348.50 920.20 842.50
Interest 37.90 18.90 18.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,310.60 901.30 823.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,310.60 901.30 823.70
Tax 309.90 221.50 211.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,000.70 679.80 612.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,000.70 679.80 612.50
Minority Interest -0.20 -0.50 -0.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,000.50 679.30 612.00
Equity Share Capital 29.60 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 9,181.60 8,196.90
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.83 38.75 34.95
Diluted EPS 33.78 38.70 34.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.83 38.85 34.95
Diluted EPS 33.78 38.70 34.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jan 23, 2023